Joburg father accused of child murder abandons bail
"Love your family‚ don't kill them‚" read one of the posters community members displayed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday as the father accused of beating his five year old son appeared.
Seisax Boesak is facing a charge of murder for beating his son to death last week.
Boesak‚ who is represented by a legal aid attorney‚ abandoned his bail application and his case has been postponed to October 4 for further investigation and post mortem results.
Members of the community‚ who were seated at the public gallery‚ took out posters as Boesak stood in the dock.
Magistrate Simon Hadasi reprimanded the members and ordered them to take the posters down.
Rashieda Landis‚ a ward councillor at Chrisville said about the case: "The community is angry and want justice to be done.”
"I can't comprehend why he did this‚ him being a biological father‚” she said.
Landis‚ who is also a social worker‚ said Boesak had beaten the boy before. She had seen the boy in his final moments.
“I called his name; he looked up at me and sighed his last breath‚” she told TimesLIVE on Friday.
Boesak's neighbour Ishaam Khan‚ the deputy chairperson at Recovery Life Institute‚ a drug rehabilitation centre‚ said Boesak had a history of drug use.
"He had just come out of prison when he assaulted the child‚” Khan said.
A memorial service will be held for the boy on Wednesday.
