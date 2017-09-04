"Love your family‚ don't kill them‚" read one of the posters community members displayed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday as the father accused of beating his five year old son appeared.

Seisax Boesak is facing a charge of murder for beating his son to death last week.

Boesak‚ who is represented by a legal aid attorney‚ abandoned his bail application and his case has been postponed to October 4 for further investigation and post mortem results.