Michaelhouse pupil dies in KZN school bus crash

Meiring said that the condition of one of the boys deteriorated on scene.

“Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy but unfortunately he died at the scene‚" he said.

It is understood that the emergency service personnel had begun transporting the injured to hospitals around the provincial capital.

In a post on Michaelhouse's Facebook page‚ rector Greg Theron said: "A hire bus carrying four U16 soccer teams to Kearsney suffered from a blow-out going down Townhill near Pietermaritzburg and flipped onto its side. Boys that were injured are in the process of being taken by ambulance to hospital.

At this stage two boys are severely injured and need our prayer. We will let you know further details as soon as we have them."