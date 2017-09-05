Stringent security measures have been put in place for the Annual Reed dance which takes place at Zulu King Zwelithini’s eNyokeni Palace in Nongoma this weekend.

The measures will include Road Traffic Inspectorate members conducting vehicle inspections at key points leading to the palace.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of arts and culture‚ which oversees the ceremony‚ has hired 75 buses to young women to the cultural festival which begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Municipalities providing their own transport for young women have been advised to vet drivers’ records‚ verify their public drivers’ permits and ensure the vehicles are roadworthy. Young women as far as Mpumalanga‚ Gauteng and Swaziland are expected to attend the event.