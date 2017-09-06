Embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Labour Court on Wednesday to argue why he should not be held personally liable for the legal costs of the dismissal of the SABC8 journalists.

On August 15‚ Motsoeneng and his legal representative did not pitch in court after he was added as a respondent in the matter after trade union Solidarity sought to make him pay in his personal capacity.

Solidarity argues that Motsoeneng‚ who is the second respondent‚ made the decision that led to journalists being fired from the public broadcaster after they spoke out on issues within the SABC.

Busisiwe Ntuli‚ Lukhanyo Calata‚ Vuyo Mvoko‚ Foeta Krige‚ Krivani Pillay‚ Thandeka Gqubule‚ Jacques Steenkamp and the late Suna Venter were fired by the public broadcaster in July 2016 for speaking out against Motsoeneng's policy of no longer airing footage of violent protests.

The union is representing Steenkamp‚ Krige‚ Pillay and Venter.