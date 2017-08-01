The SABC is to withhold the pensions of its former COO‚ Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ and CFO‚ James Aguma‚ in a bid to recover irregular benefits enjoyed during their tenure.

This was disclosed to parliament on Tuesday by SABC interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama during a presentation of their progress report on their turnaround of the embattled broadcaster to the portfolio committee on communications.

The withholding of his pension payout will come as a double-whammy for Motsoeneng‚ with the board also demanding that he pay back a R11 million bonus linked to a deal granting the transfer of the SABC archives to pay-TV operator MultiChoice.

"Proceedings have commenced to exercise a lien (right to withhold until debt is settled) over pension payments due to Mr Aguma and Motsoeneng and arrangements are underway to institute urgent legal action necessary‚" said Kweyama.

She said the board had already commenced with legal action to recover other monies from Motsoeneng and Aguma “which they received irregularly.”