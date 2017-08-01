The SABC’s interim board wants to recoup losses incurred by the state broadcaster – by withholding the pensions of former bosses Hlaudi Motsoeneng and James Aguma.

Interim board chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama told parliament on Tuesday that significant losses were incurred due to Motsoeneng’s 90% local content policy‚ reported Eyewitness News.

The television division lost R183-million in advertising revenue and radio division R29-million‚ according to unaudited figures.