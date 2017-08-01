Business

Motsoeneng's pension targeted by interim SABC board

01 August 2017 - 14:01 By Timeslive
Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Image: Gallo Images

The SABC’s interim board wants to recoup losses incurred by the state broadcaster – by withholding the pensions of former bosses Hlaudi Motsoeneng and James Aguma.

Interim board chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama told parliament on Tuesday that significant losses were incurred due to Motsoeneng’s 90% local content policy‚ reported Eyewitness News.

The television division lost R183-million in advertising revenue and radio division R29-million‚ according to unaudited figures.

READ MORE

362 people want to be on SABC board

Hundreds of South Africans have shown interest in becoming full-time board members of the SABC.
News
4 hours ago

Hlaudi's weird way of talking: blame the third force

You might have thought Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s habit of referring to himself in the third person was evidence of egocentrism or even madness. But ...
News
2 days ago

Court sets aside LornaVision's contract with SABC

LornaVision has failed in its bid to stop the South African Broadcasting Corporation from terminating its contract to assist with the collection of ...
Business
3 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africa’s Pick n Pay cuts 3,500 jobs, warns on H1 Business
  2. The end of Stuttafords: After 159 years, 'Harrods of South Africa' shuts shop Business
  3. Bank of Baroda to shut Guptas' accounts Business
  4. Bidvest to acquire Ireland-based Noonan for R2.7 billion Business
  5. A major ruling — but it may not end dispute Business

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela
X