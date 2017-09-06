Politics

Zuma wants to meet with Mbalula over KZN political killings

06 September 2017 - 08:52 By Matthew Savides
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

President Jacob Zuma wants to meet with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking on Wednesday morning - shortly after Zuma returned from China - presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that Zuma wanted to meet with Mbalula as a matter of urgency.

"The president is very concerned about what is happening there‚" said Ngqulunga. "He is concerned about political killings across the country‚ but especially in KZN."

While the meeting hasn't yet been scheduled‚ Zuma's spokesman said it would be arranged "as soon as possible".

The statement comes after the killing of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

Magaqa was a councillor at the Umzimkhulu municipality at the time of his death. He and two colleagues were ambushed outside a shop on the outskirts of the southern KwaZulu-Natal town in July. At least 12 rounds were fired into the car‚ probably from a high-powered rifle.

Magaqa died in hospital on Monday. His death has sent further shock waves through KZN‚ where at least 10 politicians have been murdered since January.

