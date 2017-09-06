South Africa

WATCH | Yoh! Recycling trolley does 60km/h on Gauteng road

06 September 2017 - 10:36 By Timeslive

Should he get a ticket – or is it legal to do 60km/h in a makeshift recycling trolley in a built up area?

These were some of the questions posted on social media after a viral video of a recycling trolley was spotted hurtling down a road in Gauteng.

This comes days after the Gauteng Provincial Government launched their new Waste Recycler’s Project which they say will help informal waste recyclers enter the mainstream economy.

Waste pickers will receive over 200 motorised three-wheeler vehicles, worth one-hundred thousand rand each, to help them do their work in a safer, more efficient manner.

Meanwhile, you decide: is this recycler brave or foolish?

