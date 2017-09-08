Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife chief David Mabunda is leaving the conservation organisation again – and this time it’s official.

Mabunda’s resignation coincides with the unexpected “departure” of Andrew Zaloumis‚ chief executive of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park earlier on Sunday. Zaloumis has not commented on the circumstances of his sudden departure‚ 18 months before his contract was due to end.

Mabunda resigned six weeks ago and gave a formal farewell speech to staff on July 25 at Ezemvelo’s Pietermaritzburg head office.

But‚ nine days later‚ he was forced to return after Sihle Zikalala‚ the provincial ANC chairperson and MEC for Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs‚ refused to accept his resignation.

Zikalala said at the time that he had not endorsed any agreement between Mabunda and the board of Ezemvelo that would allow the chief executive to leave.