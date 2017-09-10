Three people had to be airlifted to hospital after being critically injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Carletonville on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

Eight people were injured in the accident‚ four critically. The others sustained moderate injuries‚ according to ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“At approximately 05h20‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found some of the people still trapped inside a Toyota.

“Three people were airlifted to nearby hospitals to receive further medical care and the five remaining patients were transported to hospital by other emergency services on scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations‚ “ Siddall said.