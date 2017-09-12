Nine pieces of damning evidence were detailed by a blood spatter expert in the Henri van Breda triple-axe murder trial on Tuesday. Captain Marius Joubert‚ testifying for the state‚ gave details of how his analysis and findings were inconsistent with Henri's plea statement in which he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his parents and brother‚ and the attempted murder of his sister.

1. Van Breda’s plea statement said he was on the loo‚ heard sounds‚ and then “opened the bathroom door slighty and saw someone in the dark hitting his brother Rudi van Breda. However‚ says Joubert‚ exposure to blood on Henri would have been “minimal” in that case. So‚ that does not explain the blood found on his clothing.

2.In his plea statement‚ he claims he moved from the bathroom to the bedroom where his father Martin had turned the light on. He said from the doorway he saw his father and an attacker in a balaclava engaged in a tackle while the bloody events were unfolding. However‚ says Joubert‚ “the blood stains observed and documented on Henri van Breda’s grey shorts and white socks place Henri in close proximity” to both Rudi and Martin when force was applied and blood came out.