Five things Sassa is doing to take social grant payments away from CPS

The Department of Social Development has started putting systems in place to replace Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) as the payer of social grants.

The department was ordered to have a new system in place by April this year after its contract with CPS was ruled invalid‚ but it ignored the Constitutional Court order.

A second court case and March judgment ordered the department to ensure it had a new payment system in place.

This could save billions of rands as CPS wanted R4.7-billion for a two-year contract‚ according to court papers.

Here are five things the department has done to replace CPS.