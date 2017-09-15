Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has unscrupulous security companies in his sights‚ saying these “private militias” are undercutting the rule of law.

Mbalula‚ flanked by a squadron of armed police officers‚ moved through various parts of the notorious Glebelands Hostel complex on Friday.

Scores of people have been killed in the hostel‚ which was described as a haven for assassins and criminals.

The Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established to probe political killings in the province‚ heard testimony that the death of former ANC youth league general secretary Sindiso Magaqa was orchestrated from the hostel.

Magaqa was shot in a drive-by shooting in Umzimkhulu in July and died in hospital last week. Mbalula said security companies offering close protection and bodyguard services are suspected of being involved in crimes around the country. “Criminals have found a loophole to having access to heavy weapons through registering security companies in South Africa.”