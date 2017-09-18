Accused in Eskom employee murder case wants new bail application

The case against a man accused of killing Eskom employee Thembisile Yende was postponed in the Springs Magistrate's Court in Ekurhuleni today.

David Ngwenya‚ 44‚ also an employee at the power utility is accused of killing Yende in at an Eskom power station in May.

Ngwenya said through his newly appointed lawyer‚ Zola Majavu‚ that he wanted to reapply for bail based on new facts. He was previously denied bail by the same court.

Magistrate Daphney Van Vuuren postponed the case to November to allow Ngwenya's lawyer time to prepare for the application.

Ngwenya was initially denied bail for the murder that sparked a public outcry.

Yende's body was found at Eskom's Pieterboth sub station in Springs 10 days after her family had reported her missing.

Ngwenya allegedly killed Yende because he feared that she would blow the whistle on his alleged dealings with a copper cable theft syndicate in copper.