Traumatised parents hovered around Nkosinathi Primary School in the Eastern Cape after learning of the tragic death of a Grade R pupil on the school premises.

The boy‚ believed to be five years of age‚ was run over by a red and white Mercedes Iveco 16-seater vehicle‚ a scholar transport operator‚ after it delivered children to the school.

The incident happened just before 8am on Monday morning.

Anxious parents looked on as the cordoned-off area was being cleared by police officials. A presence of education officials‚ emergency services and pathological service officials could also be seen on site.

A teary-eyed parent of a Grade R pupil‚ Zanele Qola‚ said this was a horrific experience.

"So far all we know is that the child is in Grade R‚ so it could be mine‚ nobody knows."

School principal Zukile Mnweba said he was not in a position to comment.