Cape Town residents on Monday awoke to chaos on the roads as a provincial taxi strike turned violent.

Taxi associations say operators are unhappy about industry leadership as well as the impounding of vehicles by authorities.

On Monday morning commuters were forced to use alternative transport. But according to Bronwyn Dyke-Meyer‚ from Golden Arrow bus services‚ their vehicles had become targets.

Buses have been stoned across the city and one was set alight. Golden Arrow have identified Nyanga‚ Delft and certain areas of Khayelitsha as "hot spots''. In addition there are concerns about violence in Wynberg and Du Noon.

"We have had some reports of passengers with minor injuries‚'' said Dyke-Meyer.