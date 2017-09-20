Mayor's bodyguards arrested with guns released on warning

The Hawks swooped on Mandeni mayor Sphesihle Zulu’s three bodyguards while he was in his car near a Durban golf club on Tuesday afternoon.

The bodyguards - Silence Mkwakwa‚ Khayalihle Mzila and Lucas Mthembu - were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

According to police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ the bodyguards are employed by the same private security company as the two men who featured in a video that went viral of them brandishing firearms. The two men were assigned to the security detail of ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli.

Mkwakwa has been part of the northern KZN mayor's security detail for three months.