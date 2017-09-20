The son of a domestic worker and a gardener is the youngest student to be awarded a doctorate at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Biotechnologist Lukanyo Mekuto‚ 28‚ won his PhD for research into micro-organisms that break down cyanide in contaminated mine drainage.

The day before being capped at CPUT‚ Mekuto was in Bloemfontein to receive an award from the National Research Foundation for the same work‚ which was sparked by the death in KwaZulu-Natal of cattle that drank poisoned mine water.

“The ceremony went very well. I am proud of myself‚ all my hard work paid off‚” said Mekuto‚ whose family were unable to attend the ceremony due to work commitments.