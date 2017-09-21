South Africa

Gupta family still able to pay workers: judge

21 September 2017 - 14:47 By Kyle Cowan
Ashu Chawla (Middle) - Sahara Computers Chief Executive, at Pretoria High Court for Gupta companies vs. Bank of Baroda case. File photo
Ashu Chawla (Middle) - Sahara Computers Chief Executive, at Pretoria High Court for Gupta companies vs. Bank of Baroda case. File photo
Image: Abigail Javier

The Gupta family will still be able to pay its workers and suppliers even if the Bank of Baroda closes its accounts at the end of the month.

20 companies owned by or linked to the Gupta family brought an urgent application in July to halt the Bank of Baroda‚ the last remaining bank open to the Guptas‚ from closing all their accounts on September 30.

Outa in court challenge to freeze R1.9bn in Gupta mine rehab funds

The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse (Outa) is fighting to have a multi-billion rand mine rehabilitation fund account linked to the Guptas Tegeta ...
News
4 hours ago

Pretoria High Court Judge Hans Fabricius on Thursday dismissed the Guptas’ application for interim relief – a motion which sought to delay the closures until the main application for an interdict could be heard on December 7.

One of the key issues argued by the Guptas was that they would not be able to pay their various employees - numbering some 7‚500 - and suppliers if the accounts were closed.

“The respondent has never paid any of the applicants’ employees directly and will never be in a position to do so.

The applicants themselves acknowledged that these expenses were paid for by a third party‚ Terbium Financial Services‚ a so-called ‘pay agent’‚” Fabricius said.

Terbium would receive amounts from the Gupta family companies which would then pay their employees and suppliers using its own banking facilities.

Guptas lose court bid to stop bank account closures

The Gupta family on Thursday lost a court bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing down their last remaining bank accounts in South Africa.
News
6 hours ago

Fabricius noted it remained uncontested that Baroda did not have the infrastructure or manpower to deal with the large volume of transactions the Gupta accounts see and the administration related to that.

Baroda has only two branches and 16 employees and does not own the infrastructure to distribute payments on a large scale.

“The bank will not be in the position to make these payments even if I order it to keep the applicants’ transactional accounts open.”

But of particular interest‚ Fabricius said‚ it was stated that the applicants may not have been entirely truthful about existing pay-agent arrangements after they failed to disclose to the court that at least six of the 20 applicants had so far managed to secure agreements with other pay agents before court papers were filed on 28 July 2017.

Fabricius said the agreement with Terbium and the new pay agents indicated “quite clearly” the Guptas would be “perfectly capable of paying their employees” and suppliers.

It was also argued in court that these pay agents could be paid from an offshore bank.

Judgment expected in Gupta court bid to halt bank account closure

The Pretoria High Court will on Thursday hand down judgment in an urgent application for an interdict brought by 20 Gupta family companies to halt ...
News
8 hours ago

Guptas lose court bid to stop bank account closures

The Gupta family on Thursday lost a court bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing down their last remaining bank accounts in South Africa.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Trial of men accused of break-ins at state offices delayed South Africa
  2. Trump issues disaster declaration for storm-battered Puerto Rico World
  3. Special units to probe child murders in the Western Cape South Africa
  4. Murder accused transferred to Mthatha court for trial South Africa
  5. Beer supply won't dry up in drought‚ brewing giant promises South Africa

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X