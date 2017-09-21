Gupta family still able to pay workers: judge

Pretoria High Court Judge Hans Fabricius on Thursday dismissed the Guptas’ application for interim relief – a motion which sought to delay the closures until the main application for an interdict could be heard on December 7.

One of the key issues argued by the Guptas was that they would not be able to pay their various employees - numbering some 7‚500 - and suppliers if the accounts were closed.

“The respondent has never paid any of the applicants’ employees directly and will never be in a position to do so.

The applicants themselves acknowledged that these expenses were paid for by a third party‚ Terbium Financial Services‚ a so-called ‘pay agent’‚” Fabricius said.

Terbium would receive amounts from the Gupta family companies which would then pay their employees and suppliers using its own banking facilities.