South Africa

Popular Durban principal murdered in her home

21 September 2017 - 07:23 By Nivashni Nair
Retired principal Gona Pillay was murdered during an armed robbery at her home.
Retired principal Gona Pillay was murdered during an armed robbery at her home.
Image: Haniff Hoosen/Facebook

Former pupils of a Chatsworth school‚ south of Durban‚ are reeling in shock at the murder of a retired principal during an armed robbery at her home.

Southlands Secondary School announced Gona Pillay's death on its official Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The school management said Pillay's husband had survived the attack and was in hospital. It is believed the couple were brutally stabbed in their Silverglen home in Chatsworth.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen‚ a former Southlands Secondary pupil‚ wrote on Facebook that Pillay and husband were "callously butchered by unknown persons pretending to be interested in buying their home".

"I spent most of my childhood years being taught by this dedicated and caring educator who gave her entire life to the education of children‚" he said.

"She knew that our society and country will only change if its children were better educated and well equipped with good old-fashioned family values. How ironic it is‚ that a person who spent her entire life instilling good values in our society‚ was robbed of her life by people who could care less for those very values that she so strictly enforced‚" he said.

MORE

Dodgy top cops 'to blame for SAPS woes'

Civil society groups are pushing for change in the appointment of the national police commissioner, which it is easier to become than getting a job ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Mother of four behind bars for the alleged murder of her newborn baby

Saturday’s murder of a day-old baby on the Cape Flats is one of 19 cases of neonaticide estimated for every 100‚000 live births that occur in South ...
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Cops flee Cape Flats after being bitten, stoned by community

Residents in a gang-ridden Cape Flats community have turned on police‚ despite a senior politician saying that cops are winning the battle against ...
News
21 hours ago

Local 'Al Capone' runs out of road

SAPS to revive withdrawn charges against Morake Maluleke
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. New protests as France set to enshrine labour reforms World
  2. Judgment expected in Gupta court bid to halt bank account closure South Africa
  3. Iraq begins offensive to retake IS bastion Hawija: PM World
  4. Gauteng department saddened by incident of a learner hit by truck South Africa
  5. WATCH | Meet the only 4 people on earth who speak this ancient SA language South Africa

Latest Videos

Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
X