Former pupils of a Chatsworth school‚ south of Durban‚ are reeling in shock at the murder of a retired principal during an armed robbery at her home.

Southlands Secondary School announced Gona Pillay's death on its official Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The school management said Pillay's husband had survived the attack and was in hospital. It is believed the couple were brutally stabbed in their Silverglen home in Chatsworth.

DA MP Haniff Hoosen‚ a former Southlands Secondary pupil‚ wrote on Facebook that Pillay and husband were "callously butchered by unknown persons pretending to be interested in buying their home".

"I spent most of my childhood years being taught by this dedicated and caring educator who gave her entire life to the education of children‚" he said.

"She knew that our society and country will only change if its children were better educated and well equipped with good old-fashioned family values. How ironic it is‚ that a person who spent her entire life instilling good values in our society‚ was robbed of her life by people who could care less for those very values that she so strictly enforced‚" he said.