South Africa

Teachers are not coping with challenges learners face: experts

21 September 2017 - 09:13 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Dr Smangele Mayisela said it was important for parents to be involved in the education of their children. File photo
Dr Smangele Mayisela said it was important for parents to be involved in the education of their children. File photo
Image: SUPPLIED

Parents’ involvement in raising their children is as important as teachers understanding the challenges children face‚ experts say.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Dr Smangele Mayisela said it was important for parents to be involved in the education of their children.

She was commenting on issues facing children at school‚ including bullying‚ which is alleged to have been the cause of the death of an East Rand Grade 7 learner who died on Tuesday.

According to media reports‚ the 13-year-old boy and his younger brother were previously repeatedly attacked at Gekombineerde Skool in Benoni.

“Teachers are clearly not coping. They don’t understand the challenges children face. They don’t understand how children are protected by law and how children express themselves‚” Mayisela said.

Adolescent suicides on the rise‚ so take a minute‚ change a life

The number of adolescents at risk of taking their lives is growing in South Africa‚ professionals warn.
News
12 days ago

Mayisela said the whole society needs to be involved in the upbringing of children.

Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli‚ also speaking on the radio station‚ said about bullying at schools: “Children are a microcosm of civil society. They reflect the values we aspire to and developments in civil society.”

Mweli conceded with Mayisela that parents had an important role to play in the education of their children.

“We want to talk to parents. They have an important role to play‚ but they are no longer playing the role they are supposed to.”

He said parents were only visible at schools when they go to register their children.

“Very few parents attend school meetings or help schools with deal ill discipline.”

READ MORE:

Cyberbullies: Think very carefully before you give your kid a cellphone

Before they even turn 11, almost one in 10 children is cyberbullied, a major US study has found.
News
3 days ago

Another violent clash at a KZN school prompts full investigation

KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by another school violence video.
News
1 month ago

Police join hunt for young man who assaulted schoolgirl

KwaZulu-Natal education officials contacted at least two schools on Thursday morning to try get to the bottom of a brutal assault‚ captured on video‚ ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Handbag hero attackers have done it before ' South Africa
  2. Kuga fire victim's family faces delays in private prosecution of Ford South Africa
  3. UN launches new push for Libya peace World
  4. Second time unlucky for alleged dagga peddler caught with 600kg South Africa
  5. US and Iran meet as Trump threat looms over nuke deal World

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
X