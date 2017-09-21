Teachers are not coping with challenges learners face: experts
Parents’ involvement in raising their children is as important as teachers understanding the challenges children face‚ experts say.
Speaking to Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Dr Smangele Mayisela said it was important for parents to be involved in the education of their children.
She was commenting on issues facing children at school‚ including bullying‚ which is alleged to have been the cause of the death of an East Rand Grade 7 learner who died on Tuesday.
According to media reports‚ the 13-year-old boy and his younger brother were previously repeatedly attacked at Gekombineerde Skool in Benoni.
“Teachers are clearly not coping. They don’t understand the challenges children face. They don’t understand how children are protected by law and how children express themselves‚” Mayisela said.
Mayisela said the whole society needs to be involved in the upbringing of children.
Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli‚ also speaking on the radio station‚ said about bullying at schools: “Children are a microcosm of civil society. They reflect the values we aspire to and developments in civil society.”
Mweli conceded with Mayisela that parents had an important role to play in the education of their children.
“We want to talk to parents. They have an important role to play‚ but they are no longer playing the role they are supposed to.”
He said parents were only visible at schools when they go to register their children.
“Very few parents attend school meetings or help schools with deal ill discipline.”
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE