Parents’ involvement in raising their children is as important as teachers understanding the challenges children face‚ experts say.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Dr Smangele Mayisela said it was important for parents to be involved in the education of their children.

She was commenting on issues facing children at school‚ including bullying‚ which is alleged to have been the cause of the death of an East Rand Grade 7 learner who died on Tuesday.

According to media reports‚ the 13-year-old boy and his younger brother were previously repeatedly attacked at Gekombineerde Skool in Benoni.

“Teachers are clearly not coping. They don’t understand the challenges children face. They don’t understand how children are protected by law and how children express themselves‚” Mayisela said.