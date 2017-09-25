It’s 1965 in the Yemeni port of Aden‚ and as the swinging sixties deliver sexual liberation‚ feminism and The Beatles‚ a British army unit is fighting off an insurgency.

This is the backdrop to the latest international TV series to be filmed in Cape Town‚ which is set to receive premieres worldwide from Sunday.

Margery Bone‚ the executive producer of The Last Post‚ said the six-part drama needed coastal‚ mountain and desert settings‚ as well as colonial architecture.

“Cape Town doubled perfectly for all these elements so it was an easy decision to base ourselves there‚” she said. “Finding a disused British naval base that overlooked Simon’s Town bay enabled us to give our drama the kind of scale it is normally difficult to achieve on a television shoot.”