Henri van Breda - looking depleted and in need of a haircut - still cannot decide if he wants to be in the witness box‚ but certainly doesn't want to testify before he has heard what the expert witnesses say under oath.

In the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday‚ his defence counsel Piet Botha reiterated that Van Breda - on trial for murdering three family members with an axe - would not testify "at this stage".

He does‚ however‚ reserve his right to change his mind after the expert witnesses have testified‚ even though this could "draw inferences from his conduct" in the eyes of the judge.