Matriculants from poor backgrounds could know sooner in future – even before they write their final exams - whether they will receive funding for their university studies.

This is one of the priorities of the Steven Zwane‚ the new CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Zwane began his new job on September 1 and has committed to make changes in how NSFAS operates and the relationship it has with students and universities.

This year‚ NSFAS made headlines when a student was mistakenly paid R14-million by a company contracted by the organisation.

Zwane said he wants to improve the image of the organisation in society as a whole.