Anger is boiling over at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) over student funding‚ a week after similar frustration at the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape.

It emerged recently that a student at WSU had accidentally received a whopping R14-million pay-out from the company administrating NSFAS funds. The student was accused of spending more than R800‚000 of the R14-million and a case of theft was opened this week‚ triggering outrage from fellow students waiting for their disbursements.

The DUT student representative council (SRC) has threatened a massive shutdown of the institution if NSFAS does not address their concerns over student funding.

Lectures were disrupted on Wednesday when a group of students staged a protest over funding‚ which resulted in the suspension of three SRC members.

The student leaders have nonetheless vowed to step up their protests.

Despite the suspension‚ the three SRC members called a media conference on campus on Thursday to register their frustration with NSFAS and they have threatened to pull out from the state-funded body.