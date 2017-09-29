Arrests after botched circumcision

“I could not believe what I saw. I thought my son was dead.”

Abulele Zengazi of Qumbu village near Mthatha says that he went to initiation school looking forward to becoming a man. Days later, he woke up in hospital.

Zengazi says, “When I woke up in hospital my manhood was damaged.” Doctors told him half his penis “fell down”.

Since returning home, the 21-year-old has been struggling to go out and meet his friends. He is afraid of seeing the man he blames for the botched circumcision. He has lost his girlfriend. He often locks himself in his bedroom. He suffers from nightmares.

On 23 June, Zengazi and his younger brother, Sikhonzile, aged 19, went to an initiation school in Bhukweni village.