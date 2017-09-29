Cop must keep his job, but I want his pay - shot boy

When police arrived and started dispersing the crowd with rubber bullets and stun grenades, he took cover with two women behind a table.

He saw a policeman approach, pointing his shotgun at him. "I really never thought he would shoot me while that close to me. he never spoke to me, he just pointed a gun at me and shot," said Ona.

Bystanders helped him and he was taken to hospital. He said he was grateful for people's prayers and all the donations his family had received.

The teenager failed to get a place in school this year after he and another boy were expelled for fighting over a plate of food. The two boys are now friends.

Ona hopes to return to school next year and study towards his dream career.

"I want to be a pilot.[because] they get paid well," he said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is still probing Ona's shooting.