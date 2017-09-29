The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday acquitted Thandi Maqubela on the murder of her estranged husband‚ acting judge Patrick Maqubela - finding he probably died of natural causes.

Maqubela was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for murder in 2015.

The court set aside Maqubela’s conviction and sentence on murder. She will‚ however‚ serve sentences for the counts of forgery and fraud‚ the SCA ruled.

“It was held that when the medical evidence of Prof Saayman‚ a specialist pathologist‚ as to the cause of death of the deceased was properly assessed in accordance with the appropriate judicial measure of proof‚ being the assessment of probability‚ and not in accordance with the scientific measure of proof being the ascertainment of scientific certainty‚ the correct conclusion was that the deceased probably died of natural causes‚” the SCA said in a statement.