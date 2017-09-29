South Africa

UWC nursing students raise awareness on gender-based violence

29 September 2017 - 10:55 By Petru Saal
A story on a group of UWC students that raised money for Gender Based Violence by standing at intersections in Cape Town.
A story on a group of UWC students that raised money for Gender Based Violence by standing at intersections in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

A group of 250 final-year nursing students braved the cold and early morning peak-hour traffic to raise money for victims of gender-based violence.

Team leader Jeremy Tarr said that their coursework presented the perfect opportunity for them to raise awareness and raise money for a campaign they feel affects so many people.

“When we started to think about what it is we were being taught‚ we realised that this is a much larger problem than we realised. When we started discussing it amongst ourselves we discovered that gender-based violence is something that actually affects all of us and that most of us knew someone who was a victim at some point‚” Tarr said.

The students decided to do something that will have the biggest impact and for this they had the idea to stand at intersections across Cape Town during peak traffic dressed in nursing attire.

A group of UWC students that raised money for Gender Based Violence by standing at intersections in Cape Town.
A group of UWC students that raised money for Gender Based Violence by standing at intersections in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

“We were stationed at 21 intersections from the northern suburbs to the southern suburbs to Central Cape Town. The first day was nerve-wracking but we managed to survive. We are actually quite shocked that people would give so freely. Motorists were hooting at us‚ they were eager to support us‚” he said.

The students managed to fill 300 jars of money and the big task of counting the funds lay ahead for them. The money will be going to a shelter for abused women‚ a centre that cares for the disabled in Fisantekraal and a church in Belhar.

“Statistics on gender-based violence are horrible‚” said Rebecca McMahon‚ one of the students.

“I don’t know if enough is being down to raise awareness because when we approached people and explained to them what we are doing‚ people didn’t actually know what gender-based violence was.”

READ MORE

Bogus doctor escapes arrest

Law enforcement authorities on Tuesday raided a doctor's consulting rooms in Vereeniging as part of Operation Recall to clamp down on the unlawful ...
News
2 days ago

PR firm accused of dispensing medical advice to patients

The Government Employee Medical Scheme (Gems) and a private public relations firm, Martina Nicholson Associates, have been accused of using lay ...
News
3 days ago

'Change law so that docs can help us die'

Two patients have asked the Johannesburg High Court to rule that laws banning doctors from assisting the terminally ill with suicide are ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. UWC nursing students raise awareness on gender-based violence South Africa
  2. Somalia's al Shabaab militants claim 17 killed in attack on military base Africa
  3. Happy 350,000th birthday: Study pushes back Homo sapiens origins Sci-Tech
  4. Toddler shoots two children at Michigan home World
  5. 7 reasons not to try to win the €177m EuroMillions jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X