UWC nursing students raise awareness on gender-based violence

A group of 250 final-year nursing students braved the cold and early morning peak-hour traffic to raise money for victims of gender-based violence.

Team leader Jeremy Tarr said that their coursework presented the perfect opportunity for them to raise awareness and raise money for a campaign they feel affects so many people.

“When we started to think about what it is we were being taught‚ we realised that this is a much larger problem than we realised. When we started discussing it amongst ourselves we discovered that gender-based violence is something that actually affects all of us and that most of us knew someone who was a victim at some point‚” Tarr said.

The students decided to do something that will have the biggest impact and for this they had the idea to stand at intersections across Cape Town during peak traffic dressed in nursing attire.