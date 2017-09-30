Body of murdered Limpopo woman found buried in dry river bed

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the killer or killers of a middle-aged woman whose semi-decomposed body was discovered buried in a the sand in a dry river bed near Polokwane.

Her body was found in sand in the Matlala River next to the Ramalapa village after passers-by alerted the police.

“The circumstances around how the deceased was killed and buried in the river sand is still unknown but the ongoing investigations including the autopsy will provide more information‚” police said.

“The identity of the deceased is still unknown and members of the community who may assist in her identification‚ may go to Matlala Police Station‚” they added.