The high court made an error when it concluded that the medical evidence in the death of acting Judge Patrick Maqubela was inconclusive.

The Supreme Court of Appeal made this finding on Friday when it set aside the murder conviction of Thandi Maqubela‚ the judge’s estranged wife.

The appeal court said the trial court incorrectly relied upon the evidence of guilty conduct on the part of Maqubela‚ without more‚ to prove her guilt.

It said in the light of the conclusion that the deceased probably died of natural causes‚ even if the guilty consciousness of Maqubela was taken into account‚ an unlawful killing was not the only reasonable inference that could be drawn.

In 2013 the Western Cape High Court found Maqubela guilty of murdering her estranged husband.