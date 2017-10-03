South Africa

Escaped prisoner shot by security guard

03 October 2017 - 09:17 By Matthew Savides
Bonginkhosi Nxumalo, one of six men who tried to escape from the Empangeni prison last Monday, could not even make it out of the grounds after getting trapped in barbed wire fencing.
One of five prisoners who escaped from the Empangeni prison last week was shot by a security guard when he was rearrested.

Three other men were rearrested while a sixth would-be escapee was captured on the day of the escape‚ September 25‚ when he got caught up on barbed wire fencing.

The KZN correctional services department confirmed the rearrests late on Monday night.

“Themba Sipho Dlodlo from Esikhaleni ... most unfortunately succumbed to death after being shot by the security guard that he was trying to demand a firearm from. The incident occurred around KwaMbonambi after he was being chased after by the police‚” said Thulani Mdluli.

Dlodlo was awaiting trial for robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Dumisani Patrick Ncamphalala (awaiting trial for house breaking‚ robbery and attempted murder)‚ Mukelani Sibiya (awaiting trial for murder and robbery) and Sifisokuhle Mfeka (awaiting trial for murder) were taken back into custody.

“The Task Team operation is still on the hunt for the remaining escapee‚ Siyabonga Khumalo from Mtubatuba‚ whose alleged crime is murder‚” Mdluli said.

