UDF Veterans and Shaun Abrahams‚ the National Director of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ have traded accusations in a series of letters. The veterans have given Abrahams 24 hours to freeze the assets of those involved in corruption with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

About 40 UDF and #UniteBehind representatives picketed outside the NPA offices on 28 September. They delivered a letter‚ signed by about 130 UDF Veterans‚ demanding that action be taken against people implicated in state corruption.

Then‚ in a letter dated 29 September‚ Abrahams accused the veterans of engaging with him in “bad faith”. According to Abrahams‚ the veterans had already sent the letter to him before they picketed‚ which led him to believe that the organisation’s engagement with him was in bad faith.