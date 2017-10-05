Johannesburg has been hit by the global outbreak of the avian influenza (HPAI) H5N8 strain that was first detected in Europe and Asia. The disease is not contagious to human beings.

Joburg councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba‚ MMC for community development‚ noted that the seasonal migration of free roaming birds has aided in the spread of the virus.

In the city the disease centres around the Westdene Dam‚ Emmarentia Dam‚ Zoo Lake and the Joburg Zoo.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JPCZ) sees no cause for concern that the disease may spread to citizens.