Dove ad should not go unpunished: Gender Equality Commission

The Commission for Gender Equality has labelled a contentious Dove cosmetics advert “reckless”.

The advert‚ which has been withdrawn‚ depicted a clip of a black woman pulling a shirt over her head‚ morphing into a white woman doing the same and ending with an Asian woman removing her shirt. A bottle of body wash features in the ad.

The brand was lambasted on social media and many commentators suggested a boycott of their beauty products.

The company has since apologised for the faux pas.

Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi said that the advert was ill-conceived for the South African audience where race tensions sit close beneath the surface.