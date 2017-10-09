Women give more than men

Women are the better sex when it comes to giving.

The 2017 Global Trends in Giving report showed women give more cash and time to charity organisations than men.

"Women are generous and are active participants," the researchers said.

The research, published by online fundraising blog Nonprofit Tech For Good, found that 73% of 4084 donors in 94 countries were women. In Africa, the gender gap is not as wide - but, still, 59% of donors are women.

But South African fundraising professionals cautioned against the reports "generalisation" that women were generous.

"Women tend to give more than men not because they are given the 'ladies' job' of managing the philanthropy, but because they want to give their money to good causes," Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates said.

She said women donate more than men. "This is a complex question, though, as some research studies indicate that men might give more money, but women donate more time."

Wits School of Governance head professor David Everatt said the inequalities in society had to be considered when analysing the patterns of giving.

"Women, who are more represented among the unemployed and/or in childcare, were more likely to give goods such as food, blankets and, above all, their time," he said.

Statistics provided by SARS this week for the 2016 tax season showed that 89964 South Africans - either through companies, trusts or in their individual capacities - donated a collective R1.83-billion.