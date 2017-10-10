“I was crying and my tears were splashing on her naked breasts.”

This was part of the testimony on Tuesday of Mark Thompson‚ the state’s first witness in its prosecution of murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde.

Thompson testified in the High Court in Cape Town about how he tried to resuscitate the naked corpse of Rohde’s wife‚ Susan‚ in a bathroom at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch.

The former Anglican priest‚ who said he had worked with Rohde for seven years‚ said he was disturbed by Susan’s nakedness and a large bruise on her upper thigh near her pubic area.

He described his desperate attempts to resuscitate Susan that lasted for nearly 40 minutes while Rohde sat next to him‚ pleading in a “mantra-like” fashion: “Mark‚ help me.”