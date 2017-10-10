According to Rohde‚ after Susan found out about the affair in 2016 she became “irrational‚ obsessive and angry”.

On Tuesday‚ state advocate Louis van Niekerk handed in the summary of facts which reveals that in addition to obtaining a statement from Alterskye‚ several experts were consulted during the investigation.

They include:

- A Captain Mofokeng from the mechanical and metallurgical engineering section of the forensic science laboratory‚ who conducted tests to establish if the hook could “withstand the approximately 51kg”;

- A Captain Joubert‚ a forensic crime scene expert and bloodstain pattern expert‚ who interpreted the bloodstains in the couple’s room‚ on the floor of the bathroom and white bedding;

- A Warrant Officer Van Niekerk‚ who analysed cellphone records “with the aim of proving communication between inter alia [Rohde]‚ Susan‚ [Alterskye]‚ Brendan Miller and Simony dos Santos”;

- A Mr Eben‚ who was Susan’s gym trainer; and - Jane Newcombe‚ a clinical psychologist‚ who saw Susan eight times after she discovered Jason had been having an affair.

The document also reveals that Alterskye would testify that in the early hours of July 24‚ Rohde joined her and Miller in a room but “shortly afterwards Susan appeared at the door”.