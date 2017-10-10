South Africa

WATCH | Wind blows ship across harbour mouth in Durban

10 October 2017 - 13:48 By Jeff Wicks
A screenshot of a container-laden ship that had been blown into the Durban harbour's mouth, blocking it.
A screenshot of a container-laden ship that had been blown into the Durban harbour's mouth, blocking it.
Image: Supplied

Strong winds that battered the coastline caused a container-laden ship to block the Durban harbour mouth on Tuesday.

Four tugs were attempting to pull the vessel clear‚ according to a member of the disaster management team dealing with the storm that struck parts of the city‚ causing flash flooding.

A second vessel broke its mooring and was stuck on a sand bank within the harbour.

Transnet did not initially respond to queries about the incident.

WATCH: Chaos as heavy storm strikes KZN

MORE

10 videos & pics of the #DurbanStorm you have to see to believe

KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by severe storms that have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend ...
News
3 hours ago

Massive KZN storms claim first victim‚ schools close

Severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed their first fatality as relentless rain and wind forced some schools to suspend learning.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal

Flooding and driving rain has forced the closure of the N2 freeway near Amanzimtoti as KwaZulu-Natal braces for severe weather on Tuesday.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We became their umbrella' - heroic teachers protect children from storm South Africa
  2. Train services suspended in wake of KZN storm South Africa
  3. One dead‚ four injured in storms on West Rand South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape man gets 18 years for torture and murder South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal
'I want my money. I want my salary,' demands despondent Shiva Uranium mineworker
X