WATCH | Wind blows ship across harbour mouth in Durban
10 October 2017 - 13:48
Strong winds that battered the coastline caused a container-laden ship to block the Durban harbour mouth on Tuesday.
Four tugs were attempting to pull the vessel clear‚ according to a member of the disaster management team dealing with the storm that struck parts of the city‚ causing flash flooding.
#DurbanStorm— Channel Islam Int (@channelislam) October 10, 2017
Stay safe pic.twitter.com/sx7rxkq7c7
#DurbanStorm #durbanfloods #DurbanWeather entrance to Durban Port pic.twitter.com/RcFAqpo3fi— KS (@KwaneleSandiswa) October 10, 2017
A second vessel broke its mooring and was stuck on a sand bank within the harbour.
Transnet did not initially respond to queries about the incident.
WATCH: Chaos as heavy storm strikes KZN
