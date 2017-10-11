Run! Hurricane Sifiso is coming: Fake storm news that jolted KZN

From an earthquake warning‚ to a hurricane alert and the story of a newly constructed bridge crumbling - fake news trolls were whipping up panic as storm-ravaged Durban battled to contain the disaster that struck on Tuesday.

Social media platforms were buzzing with news about the “collapse” of a newly constructed bridge near Umhlanga. Motorists were urged to stay away from the area.

“New bridge N2/M41 at Gateway starting to cave in‚ Could collapse. Emergency services closing off. Please avoid‚” the message read.

Certain news sites also reported that the bridge had given way.