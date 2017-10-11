Johannesburg resident Mariana Jamnik-Schmidt feels "intense guilt" that she had not seen her 67-year-old brother for a few months before starvation led to his death.

Her brother Nicholas stayed at a Life Esidimeni psychiatric home as he had severe schizophrenia. Unbeknown to Jamnik-Schmidt‚ he had been moved to an ill-equipped NGO in Krugersdorp last year.

Jamnik-Schmidt is attending the arbitration hearings in Johannesburg that are being held to find "closure" for the Esidimeni victims.

In 2015 former MEC Qedani Mahlangu decided to move more than 1‚400 psychiatric patients in Life Esidimeni homes into unlicensed NGOs‚ despite multiple warnings from doctors and civil society. More than 118 died‚ but it has emerged in the arbitration hearings that the final number of dead is not yet known.

Last year‚ Jamnik-Schmidt had been struggling to cope with life‚ working to pay off debt and dealing with family crises‚ so she said she had not seen her brother from February. She didn't know Life Esidimeni was closing down.