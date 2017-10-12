South Africa

Case against rape accused in 'Lion Mama' case postponed

12 October 2017 - 13:17 By Tembile Sgqolana
The case against two rape suspects, facing charges of rape against the daughter of a woman known as Lion Mama, was postponed to October 30 for further investigation. File photo.
The case against two rape suspects, facing charges of rape against the daughter of a woman known as Lion Mama, was postponed to October 30 for further investigation. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

Two rape suspects on Thursday appeared briefly in the Lady Frere Magistrate's Court in East London‚ where they face charges of raping the daughter of a woman known as Lion Mama.

The case was postponed to October 30 for further investigation.

The pair are accused of raping a 27-year-old woman‚ whose mother allegedly stormed inside a house‚ found her daughter being raped and stabbed the men. A third man was also stabbed and died.

The Zwartwater mother‚ 56‚ made headlines a few weeks ago and was hailed as a hero. Criminal charges against her were withdrawn. A crowdfunding page had by Thursday raised more than R131‚000.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

'Lion Mama' walks free after fatal stabbing

An Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists, killing one man and injuring two others, left the Lady Frere ...
News
2 days ago

Lion Mama did not mean to kill‚ MEC signals as case is withdrawn

Criminal charges against the Eastern Cape woman who allegedly stabbed her daughter’s alleged rapists were withdrawn on Monday.
News
3 days ago

#LionMama lives in fear after the euphoria

The woman dubbed #LionMama‚ who no longer faces criminal charges for stabbing to death her daughter’s alleged rapist‚ must overcome a new hurdle: ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Student wakeboards during monster KZN storm South Africa
  2. Icasa board candidate wants DStv to drop prices South Africa
  3. Married couple wins amazing race in public transport South Africa
  4. How 'love goggles' turned pet pooch into a porker South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X