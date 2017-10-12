The woman dubbed #LionMama‚ who no longer faces criminal charges for stabbing to death her daughter’s alleged rapist‚ must overcome a new hurdle: fear of retribution.

There was a sense of euphoria after murder and attempted murder charges were withdrawn on Monday at the Lady Frere magistrate’s court.

But now the Eastern Cape woman‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter‚ and her daughter fear for their safety.

Buhle Tonise‚ the mother’s legal representative‚ said on Thursday that the two women‚ who had been through a traumatic month‚ were worried that relatives of the dead man or members of the community would seek retribution.

“The last time there was a funeral‚ they were burying the one who had passed away. The mother and daughter felt like they wanted to get away but they couldn’t financially. Police officers gave assistance and assured the mother that they would patrol the area‚” said Tonise.