The Gauteng education department has revealed another alleged rape incident at one of the province’s schools.

It disclosed on Monday evening that a Grade 8 girl had allegedly been raped by a Grade 10 boy at a school farewell function on Saturday.

“It is alleged‚ that learners organised a farewell function outside the schooling environment‚ at a park in Benoni. The victim (Grade 8)‚ who was under the influence of alcohol‚ was offered a toilet by the boy learner (Grade 10) who resides next to the said park. Subsequently‚ the boy allegedly raped the girl learner‚” the department said in a statement.

It said a case had been opened at a police station and that the boy had been arrested and released into his parents’ custody (case 107/10/2017).