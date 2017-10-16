South Africa

Benoni schoolgirl allegedly raped by fellow pupil

16 October 2017 - 20:07 By Timeslive
Classroom. File photo.
School desks - Classroom. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The Gauteng education department has revealed another alleged rape incident at one of the province’s schools.

It disclosed on Monday evening that a Grade 8 girl had allegedly been raped by a Grade 10 boy at a school farewell function on Saturday.

“It is alleged‚ that learners organised a farewell function outside the schooling environment‚ at a park in Benoni. The victim (Grade 8)‚ who was under the influence of alcohol‚ was offered a toilet by the boy learner (Grade 10) who resides next to the said park. Subsequently‚ the boy allegedly raped the girl learner‚” the department said in a statement.

It said a case had been opened at a police station and that the boy had been arrested and released into his parents’ custody (case 107/10/2017).

Safety at schools must be restored‚ says Parliament

Parliament’s Select Committee on Education and Recreation says safety in the school environment must be restored‚ saying the alarming cases of sexual ...
Politics
4 hours ago

17-year-old pupil allegedly raped at school in Pretoria

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating an alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by a guard at a school in Pretoria.
News
1 day ago

MEC reveals third Gauteng school sexual assault allegation in two weeks

As Gauteng education MEC Panyanza Lesufi was preparing to visit a Mamelodi school in Pretoria on Monday to attend to a second incident of alleged ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Anti-corruption blogger killed by huge bomb in Malta World
  2. Disciplinary hearing against Matshela Koko will continue on Wednesday South Africa
  3. Scholar patroller arrested for allegedly raping pupil South Africa
  4. Benoni schoolgirl allegedly raped by fellow pupil South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X