As Gauteng education MEC Panyanza Lesufi was preparing to visit a Mamelodi school in Pretoria on Monday to attend to a second incident of alleged school sexual assault in a week‚ he received news that a schoolgirl had been raped during a school outing at the weekend.

The MEC broke the news at Mahube Valley Secondary School‚ where a 17-year-old was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old guard during a matric ball in a Bronkhorstspruit lodge over a week ago.

Lesufi said that at around 5am‚ as he was preparing to visit Mahube Valley Secondary School‚ he received a frantic text message from a guardian in Benoni telling him that her niece had been raped and that police were refusing to investigate.

“I do not have full details as yet‚ but we are sending a team there to get the full information. What is shocking is that police chased the parents away when they went to police station to report the incident. The parent said that police were dragging their feet‚ and it was only when she got in touch with me that there was movement from the police‚” he said.