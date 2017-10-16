Heavily armed security personnel manned the entrance to Maritzburg College in Pietermaritzburg on Monday after three pupils got into trouble for posting a photo appearing to support EFF policies.

The department of education was on Monday locked in a meeting with the school management and the governing body.

The pupils posted a photo online in which one is holding a T-shirt bearing the handwritten words: "EFF our last hope of getting our land back." TimesLIVE was prevented from gaining access to the school.

School governing body member Doug Mundell and his personal assistant Sue Calmeyer came to the school gate and said the SGB chair would issue a statement and that the principal‚ as per the Schools Act‚ was not allowed to interact with the media.

They confirmed that the boys were still at the school but that‚ like all other matriculants‚ they are on study leave.

Asked if they had gauged the mood among parents on the issue‚ Mundell said they will know after the meeting. They would not comment further.

Pierre Bruwer‚ the head of the private security company‚ said they were there as a precautionary measure. He would not comment further.

Maritzburg College‚ a public school for boys‚ planned to discipline the three pupils for posing in school uniform for a picture in which they are shown holding T-shirts with pro-EFF slogans on October 21.

The picture‚ which went viral on Friday‚ has raised questions about racism‚ freedom of expression and what old boy Kevin Pietersen‚ the former England cricketer‚ described as "total disrespect for a once-great school".

The elite school has since faced a backlash over the disciplinary charges.

The boys face charges that include breaching provisions of the SA Schools Act. They might also have breached school policies.