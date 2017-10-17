The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is not ruling out assisting the embattled South African Airways (SAA)‚ but the cash-strapped airline will have to meet its criteria.

PIC chief executive Dan Matjila told members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance that that door was not closed to SAA.

Matjila and PIC deputy chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi faced questions from MPs on SAA and the PIC's involvement.

"We are not closing the door on SAA‚" was all Matjila said on the funding of SAA.

"The approach by SAA I think we will respond in writing. We don't have the facts as in who approached who and when‚" said Matjila.

He said they "were quite clear" that SAA would have to meet certain criteria before any funds were released. Matjila's comments came as the legal opinion on the use of Section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ to bail out SAA to the tune of R3-billion‚ stated that it was not lawful.