The Democratic Alliance says a media report that South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni has asked the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) for R6-billion to bail out the beleaguered airline is yet another reason why she should be dismissed.

“While the PIC reportedly refused these requests this is yet another reason‚ to add to the mountain of reasons to remove Myeni. She now appears to be involved in the planned raid on pensioners’ money to prop up SAA and other bankrupt State-Owned Enterprises‚” said DA deputy spokesman on finance Alf Lees.

Saying PIC boss Dan Matjila apparently had to answer to allegations against him that were mysteriously apparently leaked after he turned down Myeni’s request‚ Lees said it was concerning that Matjila was apparently unable to do his job without political interference.