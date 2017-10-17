Soccer

Pirates under 'Micho' are organised and motivated‚ says Roger De Sa

17 October 2017 - 16:30 By Marc Strydom
Platinum Stars coach Roger De Sa during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Platinum Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 12, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates are a more organised and motivated team under Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic‚ said former Bucs coach and current Platinum Stars boss Roger De Sa ahead of the teams’ meeting on Wednesday night.

De Sa takes his young‚ struggling Stars to FNB Stadium to meet the team he coach to the Caf Champions League final in 2012‚ where Pirates lost against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Platinum coach admitted that Pirates have looked a rejuvenated team this season from the one that finished a woeful 11th last campaign‚ a result of years of a high turnover of coaches‚ and slowly losing the generation that almost earned their second continental star under De Sa.

“I think they’re a different side from the one that I had a few years ago – obviously there have been a lot of changes. And even more so in the last year‚” De Sa said.

“They look quite a new‚ hungry‚ organised team again. And I think that’s good for South African football.

“They did start to look a bit of a tired team the last few years. But I think this time round they’ve got as bit more structure now and they’ve assembled a very strong team.

“And I think in the next few months they’re going to get better and better.”

Pirates and bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs meet in Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB.

De Sa knows from experience that the Soweto giants can fade in pre-derby midweek matches‚ distracted by the prospect of the big game.

“One thing for sure‚ I don’t think you (a Chiefs or Pirates coach) play your derby team. I think you hold back probably a few players who have got knocks or cards.” Platinum’s coach said.

“But you also don’t want to make crazy changes. You want to keep a winning mentality going.

“So I try not to read too much into that. Pirates could probably put out a second XI that is almost as strong.

“If they do make two or three changes – tactical or medical – they’re still a strong team. And it sometimes in an even more difficult way for us‚ where those players brought in want to put up their hand.”

De Sa replaced Peter Butler – the former Botswana coach who started the season with Stars‚ but seemed destined to fall short lacking pedigree for the level of the PSL – five matches ago.

Bottom-placed Stars are still yet to win this season‚ though have managed tight results under their new coach. Pirates have lost just once in seven league games under Sredojevic‚ winning three and drawing three to sit in fourth place.

