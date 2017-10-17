South Africa

WATCH | Puppies rescued from the rubble of a collapsed Durban home

17 October 2017 - 11:26 By Jeff Wicks
Dave Steyn of the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit with a German Shepherd puppy from a house that collapsed in the Bluff, south of Durban.
Dave Steyn of the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit with a German Shepherd puppy from a house that collapsed in the Bluff, south of Durban.
Image: JEFF WICKS

Two puppies were pulled unharmed from tons of rubble‚ after a house set into a hillside collapsed around them on the Bluff‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.

Police Search and Rescue Unit officers and paramedics rushed to the scene. They arrived to find that part of the house had fallen away.

Tons of rubble and debris lay strewn over the hillside‚ which runs down to the beach.

Emergency service personnel established that only one person had been in the house at the time‚ but that they were safe in a different part of the home when the collapse occurred.

Rescue technicians had begun a search of the rubble when two furry heads popped up‚ responding to their mother’s cries. The puppies were pulled from the pile of concrete unharmed and reunited with their mother and two siblings.

READ MORE:

Joburg‚ Durban storm damage runs into millions

South Africa’s short-term insurers‚ reeling with claims overload in the aftermath of this week’s two major storms‚ have not yet been willing to ...
News
1 day ago

Triple tragedy for KZN man who lost wife, daughter & grandchild in the floods

Cyril Maphumulo watched in silence on Thursday as the body of his three-year-old daughter, Nolwazi, was pulled from the reeds flanking the Isipingo ...
News
2 days ago

Beware social-media scammers when posting a reward for lost pets!

When Lynn Sharp received a text message from a man claiming to have found her "Captain"‚ she was confident that the basset hound would be home soon.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Brother whose sister died in Duduzane Zuma crash speaks out South Africa
  2. Toddler's mother clings to hope after she was swept away by Durban flood South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe in leadership race Africa
  4. A tractor of goodwill for Zulu king South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X