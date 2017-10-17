Two puppies were pulled unharmed from tons of rubble‚ after a house set into a hillside collapsed around them on the Bluff‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.

Police Search and Rescue Unit officers and paramedics rushed to the scene. They arrived to find that part of the house had fallen away.

Tons of rubble and debris lay strewn over the hillside‚ which runs down to the beach.